Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0018 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $345,769.46 and approximately $43,399.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

