Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and $363,717.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000136 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

