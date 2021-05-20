Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 36.3% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $66.43 million and $1.37 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

