Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.41

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.41 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.51). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 169,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.29 million and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

