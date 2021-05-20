Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $837.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

