Severn Trent’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Shares of LON SVT traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,528 ($33.03). 879,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,710. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,429.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

