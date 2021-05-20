Severn Trent’s (SVT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Severn Trent stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,528 ($33.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,710. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,429.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,355.28. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

