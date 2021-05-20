SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SHSP opened at $14.60 on Thursday. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

