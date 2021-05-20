Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on S. TD Securities raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $C$0.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 124,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

