Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE S traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.51. 176,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

