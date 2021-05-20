SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $213,762.89

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $213,762.89 and $1,214.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

