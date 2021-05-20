Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $23.49. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 15,447 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.