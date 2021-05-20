Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.63 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $70.57 million and $2.63 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $74.18 or 0.00178591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00432338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00225995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00999778 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,340 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.