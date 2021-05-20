Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).
DNLM stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
