Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52).

DNLM stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

