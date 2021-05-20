ShowHand Achieves Market Cap of $260,314.52 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $260,314.52 and $2,294.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

