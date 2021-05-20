SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 105% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $170,533.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 51% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

