Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. National Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.04.

SWIR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

