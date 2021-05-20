Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 182.86% and a negative net margin of 693.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.