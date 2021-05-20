Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $29.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,338.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,987.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

