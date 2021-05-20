Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 33,095 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 888,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.