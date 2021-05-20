Sigma Planning Corp Buys 122,732 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 222.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,415 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

