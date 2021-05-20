Sigma Planning Corp Has $12.52 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $16.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $579.58. 426,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $678.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

