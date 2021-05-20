Sigma Planning Corp Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

