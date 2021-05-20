Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

