Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PEP traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

