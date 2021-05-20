Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.92. 50,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $341.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

