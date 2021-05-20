Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,922. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

