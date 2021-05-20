Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,333 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $340.97. 189,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.42 and its 200-day moving average is $317.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.