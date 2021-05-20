Sigma Planning Corp Sells 993 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.99. 30,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.89. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

