SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LON:SRC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £232.23 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58. SigmaRoc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.89.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

