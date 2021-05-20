SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday.

SigmaRoc stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.08). 159,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,287. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.89.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

