SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SigmaRoc stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 159,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock has a market cap of £232.23 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.89.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.