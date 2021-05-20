Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

LON:SLN traded up GBX 7.96 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 624.96 ($8.17). The stock had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 534.22. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.