Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LON SLN traded up GBX 7.96 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 624.96 ($8.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.99. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 579.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 534.22. The company has a market cap of £558.71 million and a P/E ratio of -15.70.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.