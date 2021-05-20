Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

