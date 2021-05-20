Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

