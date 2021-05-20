Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,038,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

