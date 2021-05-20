Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. 62,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

