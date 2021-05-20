Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 371 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

