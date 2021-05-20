Skycoin (SKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $1.32 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00432338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00225995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00999778 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

