Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

