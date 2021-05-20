Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Snap worth $263,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Snap by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $18,673,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 469.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last ninety days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.