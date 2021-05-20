Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):
- 5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.
- 5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.90.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
