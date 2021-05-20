Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

