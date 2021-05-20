SnowSwap Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $17.45 or 0.00044288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $305,989.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,143 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

