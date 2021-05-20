So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

So-Young International stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $937.87 million, a P/E ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

SY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

