Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.