Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STWRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

