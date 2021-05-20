Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report $14.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.72.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

