Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.19

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.19 and traded as high as $45.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 16,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $394.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

