Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

